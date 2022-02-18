Advertisement

Anti-Semitic and racist vandalism found at Wood River High School

Blaine County School District said they are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident
(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bathroom at Wood River High School in Hailey was vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols and racist slurs this week, according to the Blaine County School District.

School district officials said they are working with law enforcement in order to investigate the incident and add they believe the acts were committed by a small group of “perhaps no more than two or three” students.

District leaders said via release they are dedicated to the belief that all students are entitled to a quality education no matter their race, color, religion or creed. They added, “We abhor and will not tolerate any student conduct that displays racism, anti-Semitism or hatred of any kind.”

They ask anyone who may know information regarding the incident to contact their school administrator.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
The Twin Falls Senior Center will be closed Wednesday
Twin Falls Senior Center closes
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Twin Falls Police avoid national trend of rising police deaths
Magic Valley group sentenced for federal drug crime
The policy would make certain fees optional at all state four-year institutions
Idaho State Board of Education approves plan to make certain fees optional
The Idaho Board of Education is waiving the requirement for the Class of 2022.
Idaho State Board of Education extending a waiver on college entrance exam