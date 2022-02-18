Anti-Semitic and racist vandalism found at Wood River High School

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bathroom at Wood River High School in Hailey was vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols and racist slurs this week, according to the Blaine County School District.

School district officials said they are working with law enforcement in order to investigate the incident and add they believe the acts were committed by a small group of “perhaps no more than two or three” students.

District leaders said via release they are dedicated to the belief that all students are entitled to a quality education no matter their race, color, religion or creed. They added, “We abhor and will not tolerate any student conduct that displays racism, anti-Semitism or hatred of any kind.”

They ask anyone who may know information regarding the incident to contact their school administrator.

