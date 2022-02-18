Bill allowing close election appeal advances

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bill to allow county clerks or the Secretary of State’s Office to appeal a close election advanced to the House floor.

The bill has been called the elections replay bill and would grant an appeal in the event of a election that is too close to call.

The decision over whether or not a new election would be needed would then go to the District Court.

“We’ve all seen when there’s a moment when a ref makes a call and they need to go to the replay booth to determine whether the right call was made,” Ada County clerk Phil McGrane said during a House State Affairs hearing.

McGrane says he believes this bill can add trust back into the voting system. He is currently running for election for the Secretary of State of Idaho.

