City of Twin Falls may curtail pressurized water use

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls may curtail water use once again this year.

The city tells KMVT they expect continued curtailments of pressurized irrigation this summer due to the ongoing drought.

Officials want to allow enough water to make it to the farmers within the city.

This does not affect residents using potable water from the city, just those using pressurized irrigation.

However, officials do ask residents to conserve potable water use as well.

“It’s going to be difficult, we had brown lawns last year and we expect we’ll probably have brown lawns this year too,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls. “It’s important, again, to send that water, as much as we can, down to our agriculture industry.”

Palmer says the city does not know the extent of the water curtailment at this point.

