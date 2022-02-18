Declo falls in 2A opener to Grangeville
A two-point second quarter doomed the Hornets in the first half
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:00 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KUNA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo couldn’t overcome a slow start, trailing by 17 at halftime and falling to Grangeville,. 58-38 in the opening round of the 2A state tournament.
Kadence Spencer had a solid game for the Hornets, with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Leading the Bulldogs, Camden Barger was 4/10 for 12 points, while teammate Abby Frei went 5/10 for 12 points as well.
Declo faces Ririe on Friday at Kuna High School in a loser-out game starting at 2 p.m.
