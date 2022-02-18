Declo falls in 2A opener to Grangeville

KUNA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo couldn’t overcome a slow start, trailing by 17 at halftime and falling to Grangeville,. 58-38 in the opening round of the 2A state tournament.

Kadence Spencer had a solid game for the Hornets, with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Leading the Bulldogs, Camden Barger was 4/10 for 12 points, while teammate Abby Frei went 5/10 for 12 points as well.

Declo faces Ririe on Friday at Kuna High School in a loser-out game starting at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.