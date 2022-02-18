Advertisement

Filer’s rally falls flat against Sugar-Salem

Wildcats score nine points in second half
Filer trailed by eight after the first quarter and never led in the 59-35 loss to Sugar-Salem to open the 3A state tournament.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:48 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Filer trailed by eight after the first quarter and never led in the 59-35 loss to Sugar-Salem to open the 3A state tournament.

Alexis Monson paced the Wildcats with 15 points and seven rebounds. Josalyn Bailey added six points and three boards.

Three Diggers scored in double figures; Kennedy Gillette led the way with 16 points, Meg Fillmore added 12, while Katie Miller chipped in 11.

Sugar outrebounded Filer, 33-29. The Wildcats shot 47% from the field, compared to just 37% for Sugar-Salem.

Filer will now face Weiser on Friday in a loser-out game starting at 12 p.m., back at Eagle High School.

