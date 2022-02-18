Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: heart health month

A diet high in salt and fat as well as family history of high blood pressure can cause hypertension
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — February is heart health month across the globe, and this year the goal is to shine a light on hypertension.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is sometimes known as the silent killer because there aren’t any signs that something is wrong with your body.

A diet high in salt and fat as well as family history of high blood pressure can cause hypertension. If left untreated, it can cause heart disease, heart attacks, or a stroke.

Doctor Tonks with St. Luke’s says exercising every day and eating a healthy diet can greatly impact your blood pressure.

“Walking is extremely underrated, it’s very good for you, it’s something everybody should do, if you’re able to,” Tonks said.

He reminds everyone to see their doctor if they are going to start a new exercise routine.

