Flooding becoming a concern as snow melts in Southern Idaho

They say removing any standing water from near entrances to your home can prevent damage
2017 was the last time Twin Falls saw major flooding
2017 was the last time Twin Falls saw major flooding
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the warmer weather and snow melting, flooding is becoming a concern for us here in Southern Idaho.

While the current flood threat is low, Twin Falls Emergency Management officials say it’s always a good idea to remain prepared.

They say removing any standing water from near entrances to your home can prevent damage, including damage caused by refreezing of water overnight. They also say it’s important to check for any debris.

”In some of the newer homes, we’re seeing window wells that have the deep basements and then they have a basement window,” said Jackie Frey of the Twin Falls EMA. “And so it’s really important that people really look at those and remove any of the debris especially snow or ice so that when it melts it doesn’t seep through the window in the basement.”

Frey also says that when the flooding risk is heightened, having sandbags ready is a great way to prevent damage to your home.

