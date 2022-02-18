Advertisement

Governor Little signs business tax cut bill

Little signed the bill into law on Friday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a business tax cut bill into law on Friday that would provide an estimated $64 million in unemployment insurance tax cuts for businesses in Idaho for the next two years.

“Businesses of all sizes, especially our small businesses, are the backbone of our way of life. I am so pleased that Idaho businesses will be able to keep more of what they earn with the passage of our ‘Leading Idaho’ business tax cut bill” Governor Little said.

The signing of the bill locks in lower unemployment insurance rates for the next two years.

“My close partnership with the Idaho Legislature is very important to me, and always has been. We cannot achieve good things for the people we serve if we do not work effectively with one another. So, thank you to my legislative partners for working with me to implement ‘Leading Idaho’ so we can propel our state even further forward. I especially appreciate Representative Scott Syme and Senator Jim Guthrie for sponsoring House Bill 450,” Governor Little said.

