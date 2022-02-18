Harris, Warren Tim

ELBA—Warren Tim Harris was born June 18, 1959, to Byron J Harris and Marva Warren Harris, in Burley, Idaho. He returned to his Creator after a tough battle with a terminal illness, and COVID-19. He was surrounded by love upon his passing, and his final moments will be cherished forever.

Tim had a love for fixing things. In his youth he could be found taking things apart and putting them back together. In his adolescent and adult years, he would acquire many different vehicles to work on and enjoy. His children remember coming home to a different car/truck on a regular basis that was his new “project.” He attended school in Declo and participated in sports like football and wrestling. He worked for the railroad and attended a trade school for vehicle body work. He eventually went to work for Amalgamated Sugar Company and retired as a mechanic.

Tim had a big heart for animals. He had many cats and dogs throughout his life. His most recent dog companion, Barney, was someone he cherished the last few years. Barney would keep him busy by always wanting a bone thrown to fetch and wanting all the scratches.

Tim had a love for cooking, one of his best dishes was his chili recipe passed on from his mother. He also had a love for growing a garden; he was known to share his crop with others. His children remember always having fresh pickled veggies to munch on in the summer.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and even passed on several firearms to his children to continue their hunting journeys. He loved spending time with his children and grandchild. He just became a grandpa for the second time and was able to meet his new granddaughter right before his passing. Tim loved being outdoors and living in the mountains of Elba, where he could watch the wildlife pass by.

Tim is survived by his children, Brandon Harris, Dillon Harris, and Lacy (Austin) Tamez; his siblings, Marsha (Keith) Spiers, Pam (Carl) Williams, Kerry Harris, Wendy (Scott) Priest, and Laurie (Paul) Gorringe; and his grandchildren, Mia and MaKenna.

He was preceded in death by his father, Byron J Harris; mother, Marva Harris; and sister, Deborah Tuyti.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Mormon Cemetery in Albion.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

