Idaho GOP denounced Bundy as a ‘RINO’

Bundy announced he will run as an independent on Thursday
Bundy announced he will run as an independent on Thursday(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, Ammon Bundy announced he would be dropping out of the race for Idaho’s Governor as a Republican and instead run as an independent.

In doing so, Bundy denounced the Idaho GOP as “corrupt and wicked.”

In a statement released Friday, the Idaho GOP said:

“Mr. Bundy proved yesterday that he is the textbook definition of a Republican-in-name-only (RINO) and unworthy of affiliating as a Republican because he never shared our values, never supported our platform, and never belonged in our party,” the IDGOP stated.

“We hear the term ‘RINO’ used freely to describe some members of our party. If you wonder what a RINO is, look no further than Ammon Bundy. He is the ultimate RINO.  However, our priority has always been and will continue to be driving registered republicans to the polls and ensuring their voice is heard on May 17,” said IDGOP Chairman Tom Luna.

