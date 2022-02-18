Advertisement

Idaho Humane Society looking for kids to foster rodents

The program fulfills math and science standards for K-5th grade state curriculum, according to...
The program fulfills math and science standards for K-5th grade state curriculum, according to a Facebook post from the Idaho Humane Society(The Idaho Humane Society's Facebook page)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Humane Society is asking elementary school classrooms around the Gem State to foster rodents as part of their Rodent Rescuers program.

The four week program would come complete with a journal, animal care guides, activities to accompany the classroom pet experience.

The program gives students the opportunity to learn pet responsibility through a weekly journal and observations with their animal, according to a post from their Facebook page.

It also fulfills math and science standards for K-5th grade state curriculum, and can be expanded into STEM. To fill out a form, visit their website.

