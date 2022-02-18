Advertisement

Idaho State Board of Education approves plan to make certain fees optional

Students who do decide to opt out of these fees will receive a refund in the fall of 2022
The policy would make certain fees optional at all state four-year institutions
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education is approving a policy that makes certain student fees optional at all state 4-year institutions.

The fees in question are used to fund extracurricular activities, specifically clubs, organizations, and student activities.

While this will make college more accessible to students across the state, the Board of Education says it cannot guarantee that students who choose to opt out of these fees will be able to participate in these activities.

”That will have to be worked out, but there will have to be a system in place cause you want to make sure that the people that are paying for these services benefit. Otherwise, it creates a bit of a problem,” said Mike Keckler, the Chief Communications Officer with the State Board of Education.

Students who do decide to opt out of these fees will receive a refund in the fall of 2022.

