Idaho State Board of Education extending a waiver on college entrance exam

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Board of Education is extending a waiver on college entrance exams as a graduation requirement for the Class of 2022.

The waiver was unanimously passed on Thursday and is aimed to help high school seniors with the continuing challenges the pandemic is bringing to Idaho’s students.

Officials say despite pandemic regulations loosening up, students still have had struggles this past school year, and while the requirement is being waived, students may choose to take the exam if they would like to.

“Last year, there were still a lot of disruptions, and the other reason is that currently there is a proposal before the legislature that would remove the requirement that all students take a college entrance exam,” said Marilyn Whitney, the Deputy Superintendent, with the State Department of Education.

The proposal in the legislature would not go into effect until Idaho’s legislative session is adjourned. All state colleges and universities had already waived the entrance exam requirement in June of 2021.

