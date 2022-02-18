Idaho Supreme Court issues order allowing for local courts to decide on COVID restrictions

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Supreme Court is issuing a new order that allows for regional judicial districts to decide what COVID-19 precautions will be taken in the courtroom.

This order supersedes a November order that delegated full control of COVID-19 precautions. Putting you first, we wanted to know how politics may impact decision making in each court district.

Supreme Court officials say they will look to continue to follow the advice of regional health officials.

“Throughout the pandemic, again, they’ve been consulting with health professionals, they’ve been consulting with other experts, they’ve been consulting with local counties and judges and administrators about the best way to operate the court system and what their needs are,” said Idaho Supreme Court Communications Manager Nate Poppino.

The order will take affect on Feb. 28.

