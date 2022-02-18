Advertisement

Magic Valley group sentenced for federal drug crime

Authorities say they traveled to Mexico where they obtained methamphetamine and heroin, which was then transported back to Idaho and distributed into the Magic Valley area
(WRDW)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three Idaho men were sentenced to federal prison earlier this week for participation in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the Magic Valley.

According to court records, the men conspired with each other and at least four others to distribute drugs.

Authorities say they traveled to Mexico where they obtained methamphetamine and heroin, which was then transported back to Idaho and distributed into the Magic Valley area.

James Tyler Ferguson, Jedediah Levi Dahl, and Jay Dale Cummins were all sentenced. Ferguson was given 120 months in federal prison followed by five years probation,

Dahl was given 87 months in prison followed by five years probation.

Cummins was given 70 months in prison followed by four years probation.

Dahl was stopped by officers in July of 2020 where they found methamphetamine, heroin, a digital scale, packaging material, and $5,200 in drug proceeds.

During a separate traffic stop, officers found over 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and over 100 grams of heroin in a rental vehicle as it returned from Mexico headed to Idaho.

Belinda Jean Leverich, 34, and Erica Lyn Overton, 31, both of Twin Falls, were driving the vehicle. Leverich was given 100 months in federal prison, and Overton received 37 months.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
The Twin Falls Senior Center will be closed Wednesday
Twin Falls Senior Center closes
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Twin Falls Police avoid national trend of rising police deaths
Anti-Semitic and racist vandalism found at Wood River High School
The policy would make certain fees optional at all state four-year institutions
Idaho State Board of Education approves plan to make certain fees optional
The Idaho Board of Education is waiving the requirement for the Class of 2022.
Idaho State Board of Education extending a waiver on college entrance exam