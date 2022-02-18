Magic Valley group sentenced for federal drug crime

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three Idaho men were sentenced to federal prison earlier this week for participation in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the Magic Valley.

According to court records, the men conspired with each other and at least four others to distribute drugs.

Authorities say they traveled to Mexico where they obtained methamphetamine and heroin, which was then transported back to Idaho and distributed into the Magic Valley area.

James Tyler Ferguson, Jedediah Levi Dahl, and Jay Dale Cummins were all sentenced. Ferguson was given 120 months in federal prison followed by five years probation,

Dahl was given 87 months in prison followed by five years probation.

Cummins was given 70 months in prison followed by four years probation.

Dahl was stopped by officers in July of 2020 where they found methamphetamine, heroin, a digital scale, packaging material, and $5,200 in drug proceeds.

During a separate traffic stop, officers found over 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and over 100 grams of heroin in a rental vehicle as it returned from Mexico headed to Idaho.

Belinda Jean Leverich, 34, and Erica Lyn Overton, 31, both of Twin Falls, were driving the vehicle. Leverich was given 100 months in federal prison, and Overton received 37 months.

