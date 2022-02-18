Raft River holds off Oakley in low-scoring affair: 1A hoops roundup

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Caroline Schumann scored a game-high 12 points, to go along with 11 rebounds and Raft River is headed to the 1A DI state semi-final after the 37-34 defeat of rival, Oakley.

Ryan Udy came off the bench to score 11 points for the Trojans. She also added six rebounds.

Leading Oakley, Falon Bedke and Kylan Jones with six points each.

The Oakley cheerleading team supports the girls basketball team at the 1A DI state playoffs. (KMVT)

Raft River will face Lapwai on Friday at 5 p.m. in the semi-final at Columbia High School. Oakley will battle Liberty Charter in a loser-out game at 12 p.m.

1A DII TOURNAMENT

Rockland 38, Carey 25: For the Bulldogs, Taylie Boyer led the team with 15 points, while Kiersley Boyer added 13 rebounds. The Bulldogs’ Ember Farr chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds. Jane Parke led Carey with eight points in the loss. The Panthers now face Kendrick on Friday at Nampa High School, starting at 5 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Carey's Shayli Smith plays tight defense on Rockland's Addie Wilson. (John Peck)

Carey's Jane Parke gets in good position to secure a rebound. (KMVT)

Richfield 44, Leadore 31: The Tigers now battle Council on Friday at Nampa High School for the semi-final starting at 2 p.m.

