Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

