Some recalled infant formulas sold in Idaho

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho public health officials are confirming some recalled formulas of baby powder were sold in Idaho, and are urging parents to check if the formula they use is included in the recall.

Abbott Laboratories announced on Thursday it was recalling powdered infant formulas, including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare, from a facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

The FDA says four infants were hospitalized, and one infant death was reported.

“The safety of Idaho infants is paramount to all of us,” said Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch. “We strongly encourage families to take precautions and check the website to make sure their baby’s formula is safe.

To find out if the formula they use was involved in the recall, click here.

