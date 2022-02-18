Twin Falls Police avoid national trend of rising police deaths

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Throughout the year, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has shared data about the increase in police-involved violence across the country.

So, KMVT wanted to know if they feel threatened when they wear the badge.

“You know, we haven’t seen that. Fortunately, I have never got that call where somebody has been killed,” said Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter.

So, why has local law enforcement stayed safe from the increase of deaths seen across the country? Sheriff Carter thinks that boils down to a modern approach to training and a positive relationship with the community.

“CIT, Crisis Intervention Team, was one of the best trainings I went through. It gives a different perspective on dealing with people with mental illness,” said Patrol Deputy Matthew White

CIT training pairs the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office with mental health experts from St. Luke’s, something Sheriff Carter says is essential in modern policing.

“That gives people the ability to be able to recognize signs with people who are having some kind of a mental issue, a crisis,” he said.

While Sheriff Carter has not seen an officer death since he took his position, that does not mean it’s not on the mind of him and his team.

“Absolutely it’s discussed. It’s discussed in this office, and it’s discussed in the patrol room downstairs, and it’s discussed across the parking lot in the detention facility,” Carter said.

While the stress of the job exists for all law enforcement, the job still does not stop for the officers.

“You don’t ever not think about it. But you just have to look at it for what it is, make sure you are in the correct mindset and move forward,” White said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.