Washington State bill could mean rising gas prices in Idaho

OLYMPIA, Washington (KMVT/KSVT) — The price of gasoline for Idahoans may rise in the future, thanks to a multi-bill package moving through the Washington state Legislature.

The legislation, part of the state’s “move ahead Washington” plan, aims to raise funding for transportation and infrastructure.

One element of the plan would repeal the current motor vehicle fuel tax exemption for exported fuel and replace it with a 6 cent per gallon credit system impacting several states that depend on Washington State for fuel, including Idaho.

The bill, including this exported fuel tax change, has passed the Washington Senate and would need to make it’s way through the House before awaiting Governor Jay Inslee’s signature.

In response to the advancement of this legislation, Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden sent a letter to Washington Governor Jay Inslee, which said:

“Recent proposals advanced by Washington legislators would increase the cost of fuel for the people of Idaho and throughout the West by 6-cents a gallon.

The Washington Legislature is venturing into new, uncertain territory that would trigger price increases that disproportionately hurt the citizens of Idaho, your neighbors.

During a time when inflation is soaring at historic levels, we ask you to step in and do what you can to stop these harmful proposals. If these proposals reach your desk, we ask you to veto them. Now is not the time for our states to turn on each other with excise tax proposals that dampen our economy and increase costs for everyone.

All Americans should be able to access reliable, affordable fuel to help grow our shared economy. Any increase in energy costs or gas prices will damage both our states.

We welcome a meeting at your earliest convenience so we can have a frank discussion on the impacts of this dangerous legislation.”

