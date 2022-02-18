Wendell takes 2A District IV wrestling title, Buhl grabs 3A crown once again

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wendell defended their home mats in the District IV wrestling tournament Thursday, coming out on top in the 2A team competition.

Wendell had 233 points. Glenns Ferry finished in second with 159.5.

Teagen Cabrera won the 145-pound weight class for the Trojans and was just excited to be able to compete.

“I’ve been struggling sleeping recently when it comes matchday, so I was really struggling with that today, and I just feel great coming out and doing what I love,” Cabrera said.

In 3A, Buhl defended their crown with 237 points. Gooding had 205.5.

“I’m super proud of my team first of all, I think they wrestled amazing, and I’m proud of them, we put in a lot of hard work,” said Buhl junior Jayce Bower, who won the 3A 145-pound weight class.

The top three wrestlers in each class make the state tournament next week, Feb. 25-26 in Pocatello.

The next highest seed in 2A and the next two highest seeds in 3A qualify for state as well.

For full results, click here for 3A and here for 2A.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.