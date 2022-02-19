Jerome’s win streak pushes 20; advances to district championship

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mikey Lloyd scored 19 points, while Scott Cook and Gavin Capps added 9 and 8 respectively and Jerome is headed to next week’s district championship after the 45-36 win over Mountain Home.

Brandon Bethel led Mountain Home with 13 points.

The Tigers led 18-11 at halftime in the low scoring affair.

What’s Next?

Jerome welcomes in Burley on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. for the championship, after the Bobcats handled the Spartans with ease.

Burley 63, Minico 41: Stockton Page paced Burley with 15 points, while Stockton Sheets added 13.

Canyon Ridge 52, Twin Falls 41: Aaron Seitz led the Riverhawks with 13, Sam Lupumba added 12, while Jarret Huff had 11. For the Bruins, Will Preucil tallied 16 points.

What’s Next?

The Riverhawks will travel to Mountain Home for an elimination game on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Minico plays the winner on Feb. 23.

