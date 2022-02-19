Lapwai routs Raft River; 1A DI hoops roundup

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lapwai lived up to its No. 1 ranking, throttling Raft River, 75-29 in the 1A DI state semi-final, behind Jordyn McCormach-Marks’ 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Sayq’is Greene added 13 points. Grace Sobotta chipped in 10 points.

For the Trojans, Caroline Schumann carried the team with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Raft River looks to regroup, when they face Butte County on Saturday at 12 p.m. for the third place game at Columbia High School.

1A DI ELIMINATION GAME

Oakley 43, Liberty Charter 23: Addie Mitton had 12 points, while Falon Bedke chipped in seven and the Hornets are still alive at the tournament.

Oakley will play Notus for the consolation final on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Columbia High School.

