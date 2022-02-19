Minico wins big at 4A wrestling districts, topping defending state champ Jerome

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans boys wrestling squad dominated the 4A District championships Friday, sending 14 wrestlers to the final matches and nine to the winner’s circle.

Minico put up 492.5 points, Jerome finished in second with 368.5.

Luke Arthur won his championship match against Jerome’s Mathew Young in the 180-pound weight class.

He called Minico’s team performance at the meet, “astounding.”

The top three wrestlers and the next six highest seeds qualify for the state tournament at Holt Arena in Pocatello February 25-26.

For full results of the boys 4A meet, click here.

On the girl’s side, Canyon Ridge had 16 of the 40 wrestlers competing. Those numbers, to go along with some good performances, helped the Riverhawks to a team win with 169 points.

This is the first year of the girl’s state tournament bracket, so qualification was on the line in Burley. The winner, as well as the next two highest seeds, go to Pocatello next week.

Filer’s Lauren Henderhan (126-pound class) and Buhl’s Taylor Hood (120-pound class) were excited to compete for a chance at their own place at state next week.

“I’ve always wrestled boys at districts and stuff, but I’m happy that I get to wrestle girls and at the same place as boys so I can watch them and still see how they do, but it’s just really exciting, Henderhan said.

“I hope more girls come out, it’s super fun, it’s exciting, having that adrenaline when they raise your hand is just something different,” Hood said.

For full girl’s results, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.