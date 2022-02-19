Advertisement

Richfield can’t overcome deficit, will play for third Saturday

Richfield falls to Council, 46-33 in the 1A DII state semi-final.
Richfield falls to Council, 46-33 in the 1A DII state semi-final.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:36 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sydney Nichols scored 16 points, while lsabelle Eppich added 10 and Council is bound for the 1A DII state championship, following the 46-33 win over Richfield.

Kasey Hendren, Shelby Jones and Tori Truman all scored eight points in the loss for the Tigers.

Richfield will face Deary on Saturday in the third place game at 12 p.m. at Nampa High School.

1A DII LOSER OUT GAME:

Kendrick 46, Carey 35: For the Tigers, Erin Morgan tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds. For Carey, Shayl Smith posted 15 points in the loss. Jane Parke added nine.

