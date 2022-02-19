Whiting’s 29 points helps Burley advance to state championship; local roundup

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley will seek its first state championship since 2018, when the Bobcats face Skyline on Saturday in the 4A state title game.

Burley defeated Preston for the third time this season, but this win was the most crucial, a 46-33 defeat in the semi-final. The Bobcats got out to a 15-point lead in the second half, but Preston closed the gap, narrowing the deficit to just single digits, before the Bobcats pulled away.

Amari Whiting led all scorers with 29 points. She also posted seven rebounds and two assists. The next highest scorer with Lynzey Searle who added six points.

For the Indians, Hailey Meeks posted a team-high 11 points and six rebounds. Mickayla Robertson added eight points, while Amber Anderson chipped in seven.

The Grizzlies meanwhile, pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, defeating No. 1 Blackfoot, the reigning state champion, 50-48. Tied through the end of the third quarter, the Grizzlies outscored the Broncos, 14-12 to win the game.

For Skyline, freshman Shay Shipped posted a team-high 14 points, while Sienna Taylor added 14 as well, shooting 4/7 from three-point range. Tailor Thomas tallied 13.

In the loss, Kianna Wright scored a game-high 19 points, while Hadley Humpherys added 13.

Saturday’s championship will be at 6 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.

3A ELIMINATION GAME:

Weiser 54, Filer 48: Leading the Wolverines, Tobie Naylor, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Alexis Monson posted a game-high 21 points, Mckynlee Jacobs added 16.

2A ELIMINATION GAME:

Ririe 54, Declo 32: Breyer Newman led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Skylee Coles added 10. For the Hornets, Lilly Mallory posted 10 points in the loss.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.