Burley storms past Skyline for 4A state title, behind Whiting’s record-breaking performance

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley never trailed, leading by as many as 27 and rolled to the 58-43 win over Skyline in the 4A state championship, their first title since 2018.

Amari Whiting posted a team-high 25 points, to go along with 11 rebounds, her second double-double of the tournament.

The University of Oregon commit tallied a total of 89 points for the tournament, averaging 29.6 per game, which broke her 2021 records. She also set the new free throw record with 28 total and scored 28 total baskets, tying her 2021 record. But breaking records wasn’t her focus.

“I didn’t come in here trying to accomplish all these personal accolades, I just wanted one thing, that was to win, so,” Amari exclaimed. “I’m proud of my teammates, I’m proud of how hard we worked this season and we got it done, so I’m happy.”

For one of the best girls basketball players in Idaho history, a state championship is icing on the cake. She’s the first in her immediate family, filled with college basketball players, to win a state championship.

“Each time I go out, I know personally I get a lot of hate, I get a lot of pressure, but my girls have my back, but I know it’s just not me,” Amari said. “People think of Burley, they think of Amari, but no it’s me, my twins, my post, they help me out each and every night.”

“Mentally we needed to dig in, so I kind of got into them before we went out there and said, look this is ours to take, stop messing around, let’s go,” added head coach Amber Whiting.

Meanwhile for the Grizzlies, freshman Shay Shippen also posted 25 points, on 9/17 shooting, 6/7 from the free throw line. She scored a total of 62 points in her state debut. Shippen and Whiting play for the same club program, Natalie Williams Basketball Academy.

