CSI men and women grab tough road wins at Southern Nevada

Emilia “Jojo” Nworie grabbed a school record 24 rebounds for the Golden Eagle women(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — After a huge win over top-ranked Salt Lake Wednesday, the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team needed a road win at the College of Southern Nevada Saturday.

Two late free-throws from Jakari Livingston sealed the deal against a pesky CSN team.

#23 CSI 81, CSN 79

The Golden Eagles tallied 26 offensive rebounds in the win.

Daylen Williams had a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Robert Whaley added 17 and Livingston had 14 off the bench.

CSI (23-7) will play in the Region 18 tournament in Salt Lake City next week.

The Golden Eagles are on the bubble of the NJCAA National Tournament for an at-large berth. Jucoweekly has the Golden Eagles “In” currently.

Women’s basketball

#10 CSI 63, CSN 56

Emilia “Jojo’ Nworie pulled down a school record 24 rebounds and put up 21 points to lead the Golden Eagles to victory.

Sadie Gronning was also in double figures for CSI, with 11 points.

The Golden Eagles are now 28-2 overall and 17-1 in conference play. They are the top seed at the Region 18 tournament next week.

