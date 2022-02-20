State robotics competition to be held in Buhl, looking for the community’s help on competition day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 36 teams from across Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming are preparing for the State FTC robotics competition at Buhl High School on March 5.

KMVT caught up with two Magic Valley teams who said the experience is more than just building a robot.

“Personally, I learned how to communicate better because I was so anti-social, so I learned how to talk to people better, and make friends I guess,” said Cheyenne Hansen, a 9th grader.

The teams have been preparing for 6 months.

“Building and programming this robot to complete the tasks that we are given,” said Gauge Caywood, an 8th grader.

The tasks differ each year, but this year, the robot had to be able to pick up and stack blocks in different formations.

Trachelle Fullmer has been coaching robotics for 11 years and says the life lessons learned along the way keep her coming back.

“It is way more than robots, it teaches them public speaking and actually present their team in front of judges, teaches them coding, it teaches them engineering design principles, it teaches them how to get along with others, it also provides them with a path for future careers,” said Fullmer.

The state competition is a lot of work, and right now they are needing judges and referees to step up and volunteer.

Trachelle Fullmer says the ideal volunteer would be: “Engineers, or even someone who is passionate about kids and what they get to do and their future, they would be awesome as well,” said Fullmer.

If you are interested in volunteering, email Trachelle at tfullmer76@gmail.com.

