Bill banning mask mandates passes the House

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bill to ban mask mandates has passed the Idaho House and now heads to the State Senate after a vote on Monday.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled House 46-24.

The bill would prevent any government entity, including local school boards, from issuing a mask mandate.

It was introduced by Rep. Karey Hanks, a Republican from St. Anthony, Idaho. Hanks attempted to pass a similar ban on mask mandates a year ago, but it failed to advance out of the House State Affairs Committee.

Last week, Twin Falls County recorded 520 cases of COVID-19, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

