Brower, J Lanny

HEYBURN—J Lanny Brower, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away in his home, February 17, 2022, at the age of 78.

Lanny was born to LeGrant and Helen Brower January 30, 1944.Lanny was a lifelong resident of Burley Idaho, and graduated from Burley High School in 1962. During his time at BHS, he set several high school basketball records.

As a young man he spent time working at the Burley Brick Yard with his father - and was also a lifeguard. Lanny loved fast cars and used to enjoy drag racing down Main Street.

Following high school, Lanny proudly served his country in the United States Army. Lanny’s father served in the U.S. Navy and son, Jared, served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Lanny was so proud to be a part of this great legacy of men.

In 1966, Lanny married Mary Vigh and they had two beautiful girls together, Nikki and Andria.

In 1977, he married Debbie Humphries and gained a son, Jeremy Hacking. During their marriage, their youngest son, Jared Brower, was born. In 2002, Lanny married the love of his life, Lynda Moore, and gained two more daughters, Teresa Adams and Wendy Pease. Lynda’s family gained a treasured father and grandfather.

In 2018, Lanny retired from his job as a parts and inventory manager at AG West after 30 years of loyal service.

Lanny had many gifts, talents and hobbies. Some of his hobbies included; fishing in the North Fork, golfing, tending to his immaculate yard and garden and woodworking. He loved collecting coins, sports cards, model ships, model cars, and eagles. Lanny also loved spending time with his sweetheart, Lynda, and their best friend, Gary.

Lanny was deeply loved and will be truly missed.

Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph LeGrant Brower and Helen Joy Brower.

Lanny is survived by his loving wife, Lynda Joyce Brower; his sister, Joy Hampston; his children, Nicole (Andrew) Hendl of Golden, Colorado, Andria Brower of St. George, Utah, Jeremy (Donna) Hacking of Nampa, Idaho, Jared (Kellie) Brower of Hooper, Utah, Teresa (Scott) Adams of Burley, Idaho, and Wendy Pease of Heyburn, Idaho. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Bryce Hammer, Payton Koechlein, Colton Hammer, Paisley Brower, Paxton Brower, Patton Brower, Piper Brower, Abrey (Owen) Watterson, James (Nicole) Adams, Bethany (Talon) Hendrix, Tehia Pease, Ethan Taylor, Teric Pease; as well as three great-grandchildren, Hayden Thaxton, Allie Adams, and Paisley Adams.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 25, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral service.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

