College of Southern Idaho honors Remembrance Day

Those who experienced the camps firsthand hope their story will continue to teach a lesson and will carry out important lessons for future generations
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the weekend, filmmaker Jon Osaki and Friends of Minidoka toured Osaki’s film, “Alternative Facts” at the College of Southern Idaho, and plan to continue to do so around the Gem State.

This comes 80 years after President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which led to the establishment of Japanese relocation camps across the Western United States.

Those who experienced the camps firsthand hope their story will continue to teach a lesson and will carry out important lessons for future generations.

“The biggest legacy would be that one, it be remembered and that it happened and the effect it had on our families, and number two that it never be forgotten,” said Minidoka survivor Karen Hiari Olen.

Over the summer, the Minidoka National Historic Site welcomes visitors for tours and educational talks. If you are interested in learning more, the site opens Memorial Day weekend.

