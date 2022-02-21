Advertisement

Fatal Crash South Of Mountain Home

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME , Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 12:39 a.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, on SH51 at milepost 87 in Elmore County.

A Ford pickup with three occupants was driven by a 33-year-old male from Nampa, ID, was traveling northbound on state highway 51.

The vehicle left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

The female passenger was not wearing her seatbelt and a juvenile was not in a child safety restraint.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance.

The male was also transported to a local hospital.

The female succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash.

Next of kin has been notified. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

