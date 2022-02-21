Governor Little issues proclamation for Day of Remembrance

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a proclamation for the 80th anniversary of the Day of Remembrance.

Feb. 19 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which allowed for Japanese-American incarceration during World War II.

On Monday, survivors and advocates gathered at the governor’s ceremonial office for the signing of the proclamation.

Idaho’s Day of Remembrance proclamation recognizes the injustice of the internment camps and the importance of protecting the rights and freedoms of all.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.