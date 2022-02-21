Advertisement

Governor Little issues proclamation for Day of Remembrance

Feb. 19 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066
January 17th marks 20 years since becoming a National Park.
Feb. 19 marked the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which allowed for the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a proclamation for the 80th anniversary of the Day of Remembrance.

Feb. 19 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which allowed for Japanese-American incarceration during World War II.

On Monday, survivors and advocates gathered at the governor’s ceremonial office for the signing of the proclamation.

Idaho’s Day of Remembrance proclamation recognizes the injustice of the internment camps and the importance of protecting the rights and freedoms of all.

