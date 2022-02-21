Hailey Police Department urges people to lock their cars after weekend break-ins

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A spate of thefts and attempted thefts across the city of Hailey over the weekend is prompting the Hailey Police Department to remind residents to lock their car doors.

In a post to their Facebook page, the department says the incidents occurred Saturday night from the Motherlode Loop to the South Woodside area of the city.

They urge anyone who had their vehicle gone through to call 208-788-3531, even if nothing of value was taken from the vehicle.

In the post, the department also urged residents of the area who have security cameras to call them tp help identify any suspects.

