Idaho gas prices new below the national average

Today, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.52
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — International tensions and the rising cost of crude oil have sent gas prices soaring in other parts of the country, but so far, Idaho has been spared from a similar fate. 

According to AAA, the Gem State, which usually appears on the top ten list, currently ranks 20th in the U.S. for most expensive fuel.  Prices here are now below the national average.

Today, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.52, which is the same as a week ago and two cents less than a month ago.

Meanwhile, the national average has spiked to $3.53 per gallon, which is four cents more than a week ago and 20 cents more than a month ago.

“With so much global uncertainty surrounding Russia and Ukraine, the price of crude oil remains incredibly high.  Up to this point, we’ve been fortunate to avoid feeling the effects in our state,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.

“If an armed conflict triggers another jump in crude prices, or if fuel demand starts coming back in the run-up to spring break, we could see the streak of stubborn gas prices here in Idaho come to an end.”

