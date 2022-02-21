ISP hosting open house events to fill trooper postions

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From headquarters in Boise to Jerome and every location in between, Idaho State Police are hosting open house events, seeking to fill open, entry-level positions.

Saturday morning, ISP’s Jerome location hosted prospective recruits inside their station to learn about possible career opportunities.

Demonstrations of equipment, video tribunals and more were accompanied by active troopers, who took time from their weekend to answer questions about their I-S-P experience.

Captain David Neth helped to coordinate the open house in Jerome and says the day is a great opportunity to meet with the community he serves.

“Showcase what we do: our equipment, our gear,” Captain Neth said. “But to actually get to talk to people who might be interested in law enforcement or even just citizens who are just curious about it. You don’t have to be an applicant to come talk to us or enjoy the open house, you can just come down and ask us questions.”

Captain Neth tells KMVT that an event like this helps to promote a healthy relationship between the troops and those who live in the areas the troopers are present.

“When people understand what we do and why we do it, it builds more community trust, it builds that relationship a little bit better,” said Captain Neth. “Letting the community know that they can come ask us, they can come talk to us and we’ll show them what we do and why we do it. I think it’s everything.”

In Jerome, ISP is looking to fill five positions and Captain Neth urges anyone, even those who couldn’t attend the open house, to apply if they are interested, saying his door is always open.

