New Cassia Regional Hospital helicopter to be ready for the summer

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new helicopter for Cassia Regional Hospital is being built, and should be ready to serve patients sometime this summer.

The hospital says as with many things, the supply chain even affects the building of helicopters. While they can’t commit to an exact date, the helicopter should be ready late this summer.

Intermountain Healthcare is partnering with Classic Air Medical to provide the service.

As the Cassia region grows, they hope this will help better care for patients.

“When it comes to those services, whether it’s your head, brain, or trauma, time is very important, right? So being able to work with a hospital on-site while the crew is here, they can anticipate what the patient needs and what’s coming, they can have that helicopter ready for wherever that patient needs to go very quickly,” said Cassia Regional Hospital administrator Ben Smalley.

Smalley says the helicopter is part of an overall plan, as the hospital’s emergency department recently gained certification for heart attacks and stroke patients.

He says certification for trauma patients is next. The hospital is currently hiring for those that will be part of the new air ambulance team.

If you have insurance for air ambulance services, Smalley says those policies should be honored.

