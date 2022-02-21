Advertisement

Sherri Ybarra launches re-election campaign

The primary election will take place May 17
Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio (Source: KMVT file image)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra announced Monday morning she will run for re-election.

Ybarra will try to keep her seat as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. The Republican has held the office since 2014 and has served two full terms.

The primary election will take place May 17. Others in the GOP race include Oakley’s Debbie Critchfield and former State Senator Branden Durst.

