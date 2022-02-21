Sherri Ybarra launches re-election campaign

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra announced Monday morning she will run for re-election.

Ybarra will try to keep her seat as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. The Republican has held the office since 2014 and has served two full terms.

The primary election will take place May 17. Others in the GOP race include Oakley’s Debbie Critchfield and former State Senator Branden Durst.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.