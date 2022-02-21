Twin Falls honors Day of Remembrance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It has been eighty years since President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, leading to the establishment of Japanese Relocation camps across the Western United States.

But the memories of the impacts of the order are still felt.

“My parents, and my grandparents, were refugees in their own country,” said Karen Hirai Olen.

Hirai Olen was one of the hundreds of children born within the grounds of Minidoka Relocation Camp.

Now, nearly 80 years later, she hopes her story may carry important lessons for future generations.

“Learn lessons from it, so it doesn’t happen again,” Hirai Olen said, “to anyone.”

Hirai Olen, filmmaker Jon Osaki and Friends of Minidoka are honoring the day of remembrance by touring Osaki’s film, Alternative Facts, around the state.

He hopes his film can show the country the impact of decisions made by those in power... and the importance of learning from mistakes made in the past.

“Rhetoric has real consequences on real people,” Osaki said. “We’re even seeing that play out today in this country.”

Osaki hopes sharing the struggle of Japanese Americans will remind us all the importance of acknowledging the past.

“I think it’s so important that we invest in preserving these sites and making sure that they are a destination that we are bringing school children to,” said Osaki. “Because when you’re out there you realize that these camps were built in some of the most desolate areas in this country.”

Those who experienced the camps firsthand are fewer and further between and Hirai Olen hopes that the story of her and her family will continue to teach a lesson.

“The biggest legacy would be that one it be remembered and that it happened and the effect it had on our families,” Hirai Olen said. “And number two that it never be forgotten.”

