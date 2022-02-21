Washington State court orders temporary protection order against Branden Durst

THURSTON COUNTY, Washington (KMVT/KSVT) — A Washington State court has ordered a temporary protection order against Branden Durst after child abuse accusations.

In an article by Idahoednews, the Thurston County court granted the order against Branden Durst and his current wife at the request of Durst’s ex-wife.

The alleged abuse occurred in December in Boise.

According to a copy of the petition filed in Washington, Durst’s ex-wife Jamie Charles says Durst’s current wife struck a 14-year-old child with a wooden spoon and Branden did nothing to stop it.

As of Friday, no criminal charges have been filed against Branden or his wife in connection with the alleged incident.

KMVT did reach out to Mr. Durst, and he said he had no comment on the allegations.

