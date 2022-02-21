Wrestling in Idaho finally has an official stage for girls

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — History will be made February 25-26 at the Idaho wrestling state championships in Pocatello. The first-ever official girl’s state tournament bracket will take place.

For years, the girls in the sport had to wrestle the guys. Now, they have their own stage.

Buhl’s Taylor Hood has been wrestling since the third grade. She’ll get a chance to shine on the big stage at the state tournament at Holt Arena, and wants to see more girls follow in her footsteps.

“I hope more girls come out, it’s super fun, it’s exciting, having that adrenaline when they raise your hand is just something different,” Hood said.

Over at Canyon Ridge High School, there wasn’t a single female wrestler a year ago. This year, they have 16.

“I asked, I just asked a lot of girls,” said Canyon Ridge girls wrestling coach Chance Requa.

Requa has welcomed athletes with some experience and some with none at all. Watching them get their first victory on the mat, is quite the adrenaline rush.

“All the girls are on the mat, they’re cheering louder than the boys cheer for each other,” Requa said. “We go wild, we go ham when they win, it’s pretty cool to see that first ‘W’.”

Having other athletes to share these experiences with is also a big plus.

“In middle school, I didn’t have any girls on my wrestling team, and coming here and just asking them to be on the team was like a big thing and then them just coming out and supporting and building a sisterhood was probably the best thing,” said Canyon Ridge freshman La’kya Jackson.

For Alpine Brown, she always wanted to wrestle and is glad she finally got the courage to do so.

“it’s helped me build so much confidence, I used to be really shy, and this has helped me become a better person, and this has become my own thing instead of like someone else in my family doing it because no one else has ever done it in my family,” said Canyon Ridge sophomore Brown.

