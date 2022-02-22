Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome celebrates 100 years in business

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Con Paulos Chevrolet has been a staple in Jerome for the past 43 years. Although cars have changed during that time, as well as their location, one thing has remained the same.

“I’ve always said, the magic in the Magic Valley is the people. I’ve said that for 40 years, and it is a special place,” said owner Con Paulos.

Owning a family business has presented its own share of challenges though.

“In 100 years, every decade, the U.S. economy has had its challenges, whether it be WWII or Desert Storm, or the economic downturn in 2008, it just seems like every 10 years, we seem to have an economic downturn in this country,” Paulos said.

He says he has seen many businesses shut down because of the economic troubles, which makes celebrating 100 years even more special.

“It’s unusual today to have a single-family that is running a business that is now 100 years old,” Paulos said.

Paulos says the change in technology and style has been a challenge to keep up with.

“Now we are moving into electric vehicles, and what that is going to do to this world so it’s always been a cutting edge industry,” he said. “We are early adapters to technology and science, and nothing has changed.”

He says he looks forward to seeing where the next 100 years take him and his company.

“My son is now part-owner and he will take over, keep it in the family for the next 100 years we hope,” said Paulos.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary, they are doing 100 acts of kindness. To nominate someone, visit their website.

