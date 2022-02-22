Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Texas

GRAPHIC: Amarillo police increased the reward for tips on the suspect in a hit and run that injured two women. (KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Texas authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left two people injured over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Southwest 10th and South Hayden Street.

Two women were crossing Southwest 10th Avenue when they were hit by a white SUV, KFDA reported. The SUV then drove away from the scene.

One of the women, a 36-year-old, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The other woman, a 24-year-old, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating this hit-and-run.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Surveillance video from Craig Gualtiere shows the hit-and-run from across the street.

WARNING: The video is graphic and may be disturbing to viewers.

