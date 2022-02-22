Advertisement

Idaho School Boards Association to terminate National School Board membership

The ISBA says the decision comes after extensive discussion, research, and discussion of the NSBA’s shortcomings
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho School Boards Association passed a motion on Monday to end its membership in the National School Boards Association.

In a press release, the ISBA said its decision comes after it concluded the NSBA “currently lacks the vision necessary to bring about fundamental and critical change and to regain its important role as an advocate for excellence in public education through school board leadership.”

The ISBA says the decision comes after extensive discussion, research, and discussion of the NSBA’s shortcomings. They say they had hoped for improved coordination and consultation, but the NSBA has failed to deliver on any of their promised changes.

They also say despite attempting to address what it viewed as shortcomings within the NSBA, they have failed to address their concerns.

In the release, the ISBA states: “While we continue to believe there is a value in a national association of school boards, our primary obligation is to advocate for Idaho students to have quality public schools no matter their zip code. We are unable to advocate for Idaho students if we are continuously held accountable for the actions of NSBA. As such, we feel the NSBA is unable to meet the needs requested by the ISBA Executive Board at this time and has a long way to restore a culture of transparency.”

