Jim Risch endorses Scott Bedke for Lieutenant Governor

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) has endorsed Scott Bedke for Lieutenant Governor. (Source: GrayDC)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho U.S. Senator Jim Risch has endorsed Speaker Scott Bedke in his bid to become Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor.

Risch and Bedke have previously worked together in the past, passing a $260 million property tax cut in 2006.

“Scott Bedke is the clear conservative voice needed to be Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor,” said Senator Jim Risch. “Much like Vicki and I, Scott and Sarah’s life experiences as ranchers and small business owners make them a perfect fit to serve the people of Idaho. Scott’s conservative record of action and leadership as Speaker proves he is best suited to represent Idahoans as their next Lieutenant Governor. Vicki and I are proud to be on Team Bedke!”

Bedke himself also welcomed the endorsement, saying; “Senator Risch and I have worked together on many policies that put Idahoans first. I am proud of the conservative leadership he displays in D.C., and I am grateful to have his vote of confidence to be Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor,” said Speaker Scott Bedke. “Together, we will continue fighting and stopping federal overreach from threatening our Idaho way of life.”

Risch had previously served as the Lieutenant Governor of Idaho from 2003 to 2006, and again from 2007 to 2009.

