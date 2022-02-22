Oakley advances to state after winning district championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley is headed to state following its 48-39 victory over Lighthouse Christian.

Isaac Cranney led the Hornets with 13 points, while Payton Beck added 12.

Leading Lighthouse, Micah Denny, Sam Rogers and Clay Silva, who all had 10 points.

The Hornets will travel to Vallivue High School for the 1A DI Boys Basketball State Tournament from March 3-5.

Lighthouse will face Raft River on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game at Jerome High School.

Raft River 60, Shoshone 33

