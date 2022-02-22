Soldier Mountain wants to get “back into the mainstream of the region”

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 11-year-old Fairfield resident Roenen Ferraro loves to hit the slopes. His exact favorite part is hard for him to decide though.

“Probably either speed or airtime,” said Ferraro.

He had a chance to show off a little in a “Big Air” event at Soldier Mountain on President’s Day.

“We kind of got this one posted a little bit late, but it gave us the opportunity to learn how to build these jumps, learn what we need to do to hold a much bigger event,” said Soldier Mountain General Manager Paul Alden.

Whether it’s hosting downhill competitions for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, adaptive skier events, or a big air show, Alden wants to take advantage of the growth across the Magic and Treasure Valleys.

“We’re trying to bring Soldier Mountain really back into the mainstream of the region if you will,” said Alden. “We’ve become really embracing of almost any event that people are coming to us with.”

Another main goal is to keep sports accessible and interesting for the youth.

“If we don’t get the younger generation here, it’s going to gray out, which the ski industry has gone through in years past. And we’ve all learned our lessons from that,” said Alden.

While lack of recent snow coverage may bring this season to a close a little early, next season’s season passes are already on sale.

KMVT did see a skier take a bad fall during Monday’s event. The person was life-flighted to a hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual and the family.

