Stricter voter affiliation bill narrowly passes Idaho House

Current state law allows unaffiliated voters to make that decision at the polling place on Election Day
The bill passed after much lively debate
By Rebecca Boone
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would require unaffiliated voters to join a political party earlier in the year if they want to vote in the primary narrowly passed the Idaho House on Monday after lively debate.

The bill from Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, a Republican from Hayden, would require Idaho’s roughly 310,000 unaffiliated voters to join a political party before the candidate filing period closes if they want to vote in a closed primary election. If passed, it would go into effect immediately, which would mean unaffiliated voters would have until March 11 to join a party if they want to vote in the closed May 17 primary.

Current state law allows unaffiliated voters to make that decision at the polling place on Election Day.

Okuniewicz said the bill was a matter of fairness because it would even the rules for all voters when it comes to party registrations for the primary elections. People who moved to the state after the affiliation deadline but before the primary and first-time voters would still be able to choose their affiliation at the polls, he said.

