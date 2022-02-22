Three Idaho schools to be awarded $100,000 fitness center

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three schools in Idaho will be awarded a $100,000 fitness center thanks to the Don’t Quit Fitness Campaign.

The National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Councils has selected Idaho as one of four states to partner with this year to bring these fitness centers.

Schools across the state will nominate themselves by making a video of why they need a state-of-the-art fitness center, and then a selection committee will choose three.

It is only open to elementary and middle schools.

The founder of the council says he has done this in 38 states and is excited to offer this opportunity to Idaho.

“The Don’t Quit Fitness Center becomes the hub of the community, we’ve seen test scores go up, attendance goes out the roof, camaraderie is incredible, it’s an upward spiral of success that will be with these schools for many years to come,” said Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of NFGFC.

The application is only open for four weeks. To download a link to nominate a school in Idaho, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.